PML-N parliamentary party meeting on 28th

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has called its parliamentary party meeting at the a Parliament House on February 28 at 3:00 pm. PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will preside over the meeting and the party’s newly elected members of National Assembly have been instructed to ensure their attendance.

In the meeting, the decision to nominate Shehbaz Sharif’s candidature for the office of the Prime Minister will be endorsed. A meeting of PML-N and other allied parties will also be held on February 28. In the meeting, the allies will chalk out a joint strategy for the newly elected National Assembly’s inaugural session scheduled to be held on February 29. Nawaz Sharif will also host dinner in honour of newly elected members at Punjab House.

