IG Punjab visits Punjab Assembly, reviews security arrangements

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

LAHROE: Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of the election of the Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly and the swearing-in ceremony at the Governor's House here on Monday.

In this regard, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Punjab Assembly along with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and reviewed the security arrangements. While issuing instructions to the police officers and officials on security, IG Punjab said all officials should remain on high alert and perform their duties diligently and no unrelated person should be allowed to enter the premises of Punjab Assembly.

Police teams performed their duties on high alert at Punjab Assembly, Governor House and other sensitive places. IG Punjab directed that no one should be allowed to disturb the atmosphere of law and order or take the law into their hands.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to ensure strict legal action against the evil elements causing disturbance of peace. IG Punjab said that security arrangements should be reviewed with CCTV cameras. Dolphin squad, PRU and elite teams should ensure more effective patrolling and security should be tightened across Punjab including the provincial capital. On the occasion of the assembly session, effective traffic management arrangements were ensured and traffic flowed continued without interruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

