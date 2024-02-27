AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
Easypaisa partners with Bank Alfalah for international remittances

Press Release Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan has partnered with easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, to enable customers to conveniently collect international remittances into their mobile wallets.

This collaboration aims to simplify international remittance processes and provide ease and convenience to millions of customers. Users will now be able to seamlessly collect international remittances in their mobile wallets through Over The Counter (OTC)-to-wallet conversion.

Customers can also utilize their funds in a wide range of financial services, including Inter-Bank Fund Transfer (IBFT), savings, mobile top-ups, and various other use cases available on the easypaisa App. This innovative solution will also enable customers, who send remittances through Bank Alfalah’s sending partners, to receive funds directly into their easypaisa accounts, 24/7.

Commenting on the partnership, Kashif Ahmed, Acting CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank & easypaisa said, “We are excited to partner with Bank Alfalah Limited to enhance our international remittance services. This collaboration is aligned with our commitment to providing millions of Pakistanis with convenient and accessible digital financial solutions. By enabling customers to collect international remittances in their easypaisa wallets, we aim to empower them with greater control over their funds and revolutionize their overall banking experience.”

Farooq A Khan, Group Head Corporate, Investment and International Business Group, Bank Alfalah, said, “This strategic partnership aims to provide innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. By leveraging the extensive reach of the easypaisa platform’s user base, we aim to make international remittances more accessible and convenient while ensuring the highest level of security and reliability.”

Both easypaisa and Bank Alfalah are proud to support the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) in promoting legal and hassle-free channels for overseas Pakistanis to send money back home. International remittances play an important role in the overall economic stability of the country and the positive impact they create in improving the lives of millions of families.

