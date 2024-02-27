Licences, certificates and approvals: BFC receives 2,542 applications

LAHORE: The Business Facilitation Centre (BFC), a flagship initiative of the Punjab government in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has received a total of 2,542 applications for Regulatory Licenses, Certificates and Approvals (RLCOs) since its inception, while 1,893 no objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Monday. The participants of the meeting were told that the BFC strategically established in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala have emerged as a crucial hub for supporting the business community as well as domestic and foreign investors. The BFC provides a consolidated location for a wide range of services, streamlining processes and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth, the meeting was told.

The success of BFC is further exemplified by the significant numbers recorded, with 3,264 visitors benefiting from the centre's services and 606 expert opinions sought and documented. This demonstrates the centre's pivotal role in not only simplifying bureaucratic processes but also in providing expert guidance for informed decision-making.

In his remarks, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The BFC stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to creating an investor-friendly environment, promoting ease of doing business, and catalyzing economic development. “The positive response received in these centres reinforces the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the overall business landscape in the region,” he maintained.

