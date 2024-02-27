ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday acquitted 21 more activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in case of attacking police teams and ransacking public and private property during the 2021 protests against France.

The acquitted workers include Ghulam Mustafa, Rashid Sialvi, Muhammad Rehan and Muhammad Haseeb.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to establish its charges against the accused persons.

Baghbanpura police had registered the case against the accused persons in 2021.

