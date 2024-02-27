AC rejects Fawad Chaudhry’s post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday rejected former minister Fawad Chaudhry’s post-arrest bail application in a corruption case pertaining to misappropriation in land procurement for Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Road construction.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while announcing its reserved judgment dismissed Chaudhry’s plea seeking bail.

Earlier, during the hearing, the NAB prosecutor while arguing before the court requested to reject Chaudhry’s bail petition as he allegedly committed corruption. The accused got monetary benefit in collaboration with the contractors, he further said.

Faisal Chaudhry, counsel for Fawad told the court that the NAB had not served any notice to the former minister for investigation. He requested that the court should reject the NAB’s request and release his client on bail.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict, later while announcing its verdict, dismissed Chaudhry’s post-arrest bail application.

