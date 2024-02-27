AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 414,213 tonnes of cargo comprising 295,652 tonnes of import cargo and 118,561 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 295,652 tonnes comprised of 131,039 tonnes of containerised cargo; 15,679 tonnes of bulk cargo; 43,702 tonnes of wheat and 105,232 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 118,561 tonnes comprised of 114,811 tonnes of containerised cargo; 250 tonnes of bulk cargo; 500 tonnes of clinkers and 3000 tonnes of liquid cargo.

As many as 10,538 containers comprising of 5,947 containers of import and 4,591 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1327 of 20’s and 1965 of 40’s loaded while 172 of 20’s and 259 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1350 of 20’s and 1329 of 40’s loaded containers while 7 of 20’s and 286 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were ten vessels namely Cosco Venice, Xin Chang Shu, Sounion Trader, Onur G A, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Northern Practise, APL Gwangyang,M T Bolan, Yantian Express and Navios Lapis carrying containers and tankers currently at the berths.

There were ten ships sailed off from Karachi Port namely MSC Spring III, GSL Ncoletta, Kota Layang, Stephanie C, One ship Nagoya Express expected to sail.

TS Singapore, MT Mardan, Cosco Venice, Fairchem Edge, Sounion Trader and APL Gwangyang.

