AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-27

Senate passes 7 bills including Christian Marriage Bill

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Senate, Monday, passed seven bills—all private—including the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2023— that increases the minimum marriage age limit for members of Christian faith from 16 to 18 years.

Kamran Michael presented the bill in the Senate session, which was passed by the house.

This bill seeks amendment in Section 60 of the Christian Marriage Act 1872 to increase the marriage age limit for members of Christian faith from 16 to 18 years.

“It is the function of the state to protect the inviolable dignity of children as their basic human rights and to protect children being married before age of maturity as their basic rights to education and other ancillary rights would otherwise be infringed.

The main purpose of this enactment is to protect children from being sexually abused and to secure children their basic fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the marriageable age in the other laws prevailing in the country,” reads the statement of objects and reasons of this bill.

Apart from that, five new bills were moved in the house and referred to relevant standing committees.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan cited a World Bank report in the Senate, which, he said, revealed that Pakistan’s state-owned entities were gobbling 458 billion rupees of the public.

“The World Bank report unearths that Pakistan’s government-run institutions are worst in terms of their performance,” he said on the floor of the house.

Those government institutions that are performing poorly should be privatised in a transparent manner, he opined.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi informed the house that overall loss of more than 200 State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) was Rs 730 billion. These SOEs also earned Rs 570 billion rupees, making the net loss of SOEs being estimated around Rs 160 billion, he said.

The caretaker minister said the loss-making SOEs include the government entities in power sector, Pakistan Steel Mills, National Highway Authority, Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Railways among others.

The house was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE Christian Marriage Bill Christian Marriage Kamran Michael

Comments

200 characters

Senate passes 7 bills including Christian Marriage Bill

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories