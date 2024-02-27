Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday further gained strength on the local market but silver was steady, traders said.

At the week open, gold prices continued moving up from the weekend, gaining further Rs700 and Rs600 to reach Rs215800 per tola and Rs185014 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2054 per ounce, which the local market further adds with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2570 per tola and Rs22.03.36 per 10 grams with international price standing at $22.87 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

