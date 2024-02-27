JI calls for transparent probe into election rigging

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Siraj ul Haq while expressing serious concern over the disrespect for the public mandate in elections, warned of potential dangers if corrective measures were not taken to uphold people’s choice.

Speaking at a “Save the Democracy” national dialogue conference here on Monday, he highlighted instances of election rigging persisting for 76 years after independence.

The participants of the conference emphasized the need for unity among political parties and civil society to safeguard democracy. They called for a transparent investigation into election rigging.

Haq demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner and advocated for the formation of a judicial commission comprising political party representatives to audit elections.

Asserting that JI’s mandate was stolen, he pledged to collaborate with all affected parties. He also called for a charter of democracy and national dialogue to preserve democracy, emphasizing proportional representation as a means to strengthen it.

Warning against the consequences of mocking public votes, Haq stressed that the country’s institutions should remain apolitical for its strength. He cautioned that public sentiments, particularly in Balochistan, could lead to dangerous unrest if the sanctity of votes is not protected.

The nation, he said, was calling for compiling results as per the Form 45. Criticizing the election process, he questioned its value if the public mandate continues to be disregarded, pointing to fraud and result changes on February 8.

