Feb 26, 2024
World

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 01:39pm

BEIJING: China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday.

China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Biden administration on Friday announced new trade restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Biden or Trump, hawkish economic approach on China to intensify

The action, one day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, essentially bans US shipments to the targeted entities, including eight from China, 63 from Russia, 16 from Turkey and four from the UAE.

