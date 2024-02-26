AIRLINK 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.69%)
World

Dubai Islamic Bank starts selling 5-year sustainable sukuk

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 10:53am

Dubai Islamic Bank, the biggest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, has started selling 5-year sustainable sukuk, according to an arranging bank document reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The initial price guidance for the Islamic debt sale has been placed around 125 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document said.

Dubai Islamic Bank to raise $1bn with sustainable sukuk

The Islamic lenders plans to sell benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated, senior sustainable sukuk under Dubai Islamic Bank’s $7.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the document said.

MENA Dubai Islamic Bank sukuk

