Feb 26, 2024
World

Goldman Sachs, Mubadala ink $1bn private credit Asia-Pacific partnership deal

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 10:30am

Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala have struck a $1 billion deal, signing a seperately managed account in which the companies will co-invest in private credit in the Asia Pacific, the companies said on Monday.

The companies will jointly invest in multiple Asia Pacific markets with a particular focus on India, as part of the agreement.

“The diverse and rapidly growing economies, as well as the increasing private-equity deal volumes, are significantly driving demand in Asia Pacific for customized credit solutions from non-traditional lenders,” Omar Eraiqat, deputy CEO, Diversified Investments at Mubadala, said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US interest rate cut in May

Mubadala is seeking to roughly double its exposure to Asia by as soon as 2030, according to a media report last month, citing an interview with Camilla Macapili Languille, head of the fund’s life sciences and healthcare investments division.

Goldman Sachs, Mubadala ink $1bn private credit Asia-Pacific partnership deal

