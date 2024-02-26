AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends losses on cautious interest rate outlook

Reuters Published February 26, 2024 Updated February 26, 2024 05:31pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses on market views that higher than expected inflation could delay cuts to high interest rates that have been capping growth in global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.16 a barrel by 1210 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were down 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $76.09.

The dip extended losses registered last week, when Brent lost about 2% and WTI fell more than 3% on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut interest rates.

Oil prices decline

“With inflation stubbornly hovering well above the Fed’s 2% target and the U.S. economy showing a resilience few had predicted, the markets moved to price in a scenario where interest rates remain high for longer,” said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Oil prices have been trading between $70 and $90 a barrel since November as rising U.S. supply and concern over weak Chinese demand offset OPEC+ supply cuts despite two wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues in the Middle East, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that negotiators for the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel had agreed on the basic contours of a hostage deal during talks in Paris but are still in negotiations.

The geopolitical risk premium on Brent crude from by Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea remained modest at only a $2 a barrel, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

However, the bank has raised its summer peak price projection to $87 a barrel, up from $85, after Red Sea disruptions have driven larger than expected draws in stocks held by developed countries.

Goldman Sachs still expects oil demand to grow by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 but has cut its forecast for China while raising projections for the United States and India.

Oil prices Oil WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil extends losses on cautious interest rate outlook

Rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Read more stories