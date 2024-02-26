AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-26

KP business community seeks 5-year tax holiday

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community demanded the government to announce a five-year of tax-holiday for revival of industries and business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The traders asked the government to take chambers and relevant stakeholders on board for framing sustainable economic and business-friendly policies. The business community said chambers and bureaucracy are part and parcel for each other and called for establishment of close liaison between them that would help to frame jointly viable policies and ensure its smooth enforcement. Similarly, they demanded the uninterrupted power and gas supply to flourish industries and businesses in K-P.

The traders made these demands during an inland tour of the participants of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad here at the chamber house, which was led by NIM Islamabad Directing Staff Semi A. Khan.

President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq, Senior vice president of the chamber Sanaullah Khan, members of the executive committee Imran Khan Mohmand, Minhajuddin, Ismail Safi, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, former senior vice president of the chamber Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, Ihsanullah, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Saddar Gul and Secretary Sajjad Aziz, traders and industrialists were present in a large number.

Responding to various queries of the senior officers on the occasion, Fuad Ishaq said peace and stability imperative for industrial and business growth in KP and other parts of the country, adding that economic stability would come by only flourishing businesses and industries and jobs would be available to people in the province. The chamber president said there was no scarcity of potential as KP is blessed with abundant natural resources, like mine, mineral, precious stones, agriculture, tourism and other important sectors in which prospects of investment are very high.

Fuad Ishaq told the meeting that SCCI would hold a conference in the first week of May dubbed: Traders and Industrialists – builders of the nation and treasury-full KP province and he highlighted key-objectives of the moot.

The SCCI chief emphasized the need for provision of soft loans to revive small-scale business and industries in the province. He was of the view that industrialization would only come with provision of low-cost industrial lands and availability of sufficient loans that could create ample employment opportunities.

To a question about the CPEC, Ishaq replied that there was lot of expectations that had been attached with this important project that were yet not gained because of which the business community didn’t take full benefit from the CPEC projects, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chamber president called for bringing down tax-ratio to single digit, equalization tariff of 224 items to duties of Afghanistan, revisiting economic policies, making them business-friendly, and tapping all available natural resources efficiently and steps for promotion investment in the province.

Earlier, officials of the SCCI Research and Development (R&D) Cell briefed the participants through a detailed multimedia presentation about the chamber’ origin, historic backgrounds, objectives, welfare and relief initiatives for the business community and future programs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP business community tax holiday

Comments

200 characters

KP business community seeks 5-year tax holiday

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza

Sindh assembly: Awais elected speaker, Anthony deputy speaker

Health, education critical for women’s empowerment: Alvi

Read more stories