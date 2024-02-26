AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-26

SCCI, FBR to form body to resolve issues

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq and Member Operation, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Islamabad Farid Iqbal have agreed to form a joint committee, consisting of SCCI members and Customs department to resolve business community, importers and exporters issues.

Fuad Ishaq demanded bringing the tax-ratio to single digit to strengthen the economy, trade and businesses. He called for broadening the existing tax-base by inclusion of new people in the net instead of burdening taxpayers with new taxes.

According to detail, Member Operation FBR Islamabad Farid Iqbal visited the Chamber House. The meeting was presided over by SCCI Chief Fuad Ishaq.

SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, Senator Nauman Wazir, former president Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, Haji Muhammad Afzal, chief collector customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Akram, Collector Customs Enforcement Khawaja Kurrum Naeem, Collector Custom Appraisement Amjadur Rehman, Director Customs Transit Arbab Qaiser, PRO Customs Peshawar Sohail Ahmad, SCCI’ executive committee members Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Minhajuddin, and former senior vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Ihsanullah, Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, FMCG president Atif Shehzad, General Secretary Aftab Amin, Khalid Farooq, traders, industrialists and importers and exporters were present during the meeting.

