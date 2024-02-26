AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Peshawar varsity holds youth awareness event

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

PESHAWAR: In the face of increasing disasters and environmental challenges, a groundbreaking series of board and screen-based games has been introduced and customized by the Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM), University of Peshawar to educate players on the crucial topics of disaster risk reduction, climate change and sustainability.

These innovative games, known as Hazagora Board Game, Extreme Event Game, and Stop Disaster Screen Game aim to foster awareness, preparedness, and proactiveness in addressing pressing global issues.

To educate and inspire action on disaster risk reduction and sustainable development, the CDPM and Islamic Relief Pakistan conducted a one-day Youth Awareness Event at the University of Peshawar, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Around 110 youth participated in all games.

Mian Roohullah an MS research Scholar who is conducting his research on serious games led the facilitation team along with seven other volunteers.

Expressing his views Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Director CDPM said that “by engaging players of all ages and backgrounds, these games seek to inspire a sense of urgency and responsibility in addressing challenges of increasing frequency and severity of disasters, exacerbated by climate change and unsustainable practices”.

He further said that “in these games, players are tasked with responding to a series of realistic disaster scenarios, ranging from disasters like earthquakes and floods to man-made crises.

As the leader of a disaster response team, players make critical decisions under pressure to save lives, minimize damage, and restore order to the affected areas”.

Umer Farooq Awan, Islamic Relief Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Area Manager said that “through interactive gameplay and strategic decision-making, these youth will develop a deeper appreciation for the interconnectedness of environmental and societal issues, ultimately fostering a mindset of resilience and sustainability.

