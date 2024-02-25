Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL with shoulder injury

Lahore Qalandars’ premier fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 matches with a shoulder injury.

Rauf fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the final over of the match, taking Hasan Ali’s catch during last night’s encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium. After the injury, he walked off the field his arm strapped and underwent scans.

“Haris Rauf will be unavailable for the rest of the PSL after suffering a dislocated shoulder during a narrow defeat against Karachi Kings on Saturday,” Lahore Qalandars said in a press release.

Lahore Qalandars’ captain, Shaheen Afridi, expressed his disappointment with the loss and Rauf’s absence. He acknowledged Rauf’s key contribution as a bowling pillar and assured the team’s resilience despite the setback.

“As a team, we’re deeply upset by Haris’ injury. He’s been a cornerstone of our strength, and his absence will be impactful. However, we stand united and confident in rising to the challenge,” stated Shaheen.

It should be noted that Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, have lost four out of four games in the PSL this season.