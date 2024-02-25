AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL with shoulder injury

BR Web Desk Published February 25, 2024 Updated February 25, 2024 05:52pm

Lahore Qalandars’ premier fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 matches with a shoulder injury.

Rauf fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the final over of the match, taking Hasan Ali’s catch during last night’s encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium. After the injury, he walked off the field his arm strapped and underwent scans.

“Haris Rauf will be unavailable for the rest of the PSL after suffering a dislocated shoulder during a narrow defeat against Karachi Kings on Saturday,” Lahore Qalandars said in a press release.

Lahore Qalandars’ captain, Shaheen Afridi, expressed his disappointment with the loss and Rauf’s absence. He acknowledged Rauf’s key contribution as a bowling pillar and assured the team’s resilience despite the setback.

“As a team, we’re deeply upset by Haris’ injury. He’s been a cornerstone of our strength, and his absence will be impactful. However, we stand united and confident in rising to the challenge,” stated Shaheen.

It should be noted that Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, have lost four out of four games in the PSL this season.

Haris Rauf Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 HBL PSL 9 Haris Rauf injury

