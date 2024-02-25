Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by two wickets

LAHORE: Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by two wickets in a thriller of the Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9) match, here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Kings chased down the 176-run target on the last ball of the final over to hand Qalandars their fourth consecutive defeat in the HBL-PSL-9. Kieron Pollard was declared man of the match.

Karachi were chasing 11 runs in the last over with Hasan Ali and Irfan Khan Niazi in the middle and the spinner Ahsan Bhatti bowling for the Qalandars.

Hasan hit six to reduce margin to five runs. The duo chipped in with singles and double but Haris Rauf’s stunning catch of Hasan gave Qalandars’ hope.

Karachi’s Mir Hamza faced the final delivery with one needed of the final bowl. His inside edge put Kings across the finish line.

Earlier, the Karachi Kings didn’t have a great start to the chase, losing four wickets in the power-play.

Kieron Pollard partnered with Shoaib Malik in the middle to build a partnership. The pair accumulated 95 runs for the fifth wicket, with Pollard scoring 58 off 33 balls, including five sixes and a four. Malik anchored with 39 off 32 balls, while Irfan Khan remained not out on 12 off 10 balls.

Zaman Khan was the standout bowler for the Qalandars, claiming figures of 2/19, while Haris Rauf conceded 22 runs with one wicket in his four-over spell.

Karachi Kings Shan Masood opted to field first and Mir Hamza made a brilliant start with the ball, dismissing Qalandars Fakhar Zaman (6) in the third over.

Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen (26) then formed a solid partnership of 36 runs from as many balls before Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed his South African teammate lbw while attempting a slog sweep.

Farhan remained firm with bat amidst economical bowling by Karachi Kings, reducing Lahore Qalandars to 90-4 within 13 overs.

Shai Hope played a quick cameo of 21 runs from 13 balls, featuring one six and two boundaries, before attempting to clear the boundary again, only to be caught by Shoaib Malik. George Linde joined Farhan with the scoreboard at 121-6, and they turned things around with a quick 54-run partnership from 26 balls, lifting the team’s total to 175 in their allocated 20 overs.

Farhan carried his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 72 off 45, including four boundaries and as many sixes. For Karachi Kings, Hamza, Shamsi, and Hasan Ali claimed two wickets each.

