Ukraine expects $11.8bn in US economic aid in 2024, prime minister says

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2024 05:48pm

KYIV: Ukraine expects to receive $11.8 billion in economic support this year from the United States, its prime minister said on Sunday.

Kyiv faces a $37-billion budget gap in 2024 as it fends off a two-year-old

Russian invasion and is relying on Western partners for critical aid.

IMF approves $880 million for Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal said during a televised conference in Kyiv that he was hopeful that U.S. lawmakers would approve long-awaited economic and military assistance.

Ukraine also expects to receive 18 billion euros from the EU’s Ukraine Facility approved earlier this year.

