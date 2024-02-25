NA: ECP assigns non-Muslim seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification allocating non-Muslim special seats to various political parties in proportion to the seats won by each party in the National Assembly elections held on February 8.

According to the notification, out of a total of 10 minority seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) clinched 4, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 2 seats, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) obtained 1 seat, making a total of 7 seats distributed among the parties.

PML-N’s non-Muslim members in the National Assembly include Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Darshan, Nelson Azeem, and Isphanyar M Bhandara. For the PPP, Ramesh Lal and Naveed Aamir won non-Muslim seats in the NA. Mohan Manjaini secured a seat in the NA as an MQM nominee.