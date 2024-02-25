AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
May 9, other cases: ATC to hear bail pleas sans IK’s virtual attendance

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday decided to hear the bail petitions of former Chairman PTI Imran Khan in seven ‘May 9 riots’ cases and others without his virtual attendance from jail.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 01 with a direction to the prosecution and the defence to come up with final arguments.

Earlier, the court resumed the hearing on the petitions; however, the superintendent of Adiala jail once again failed to ensure the attendance of Imran Khan through a WhatsApp video call or video link.

The court observed that the conduct of the jail’s superintendent amounted to contempt of court.

The court; however, noted that a decision on the bail petitions would be delayed if the court decided to start contempt proceedings against the superintendent.

The court asked the prosecution and the defence for their opinion on the matter of the petitioner’s online attendance.

The prosecutor did not oppose the decision of the court and said it would be better if the court heard the arguments without waiting for the petitioner’s attendance.

The counsel for Imran Khan also agreed and asked the court to decide the petitions without delay.

However, the prosecutor said he could present his arguments only in two cases as other cases had been assigned to another prosecutor.

The Khan’s counsel said the prosecution was trying to delay the decision on the petitions.

