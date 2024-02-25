AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-25

LCCI in partnership with ACCA hosts ‘Tax Clinic’

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking initiative, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in partnership with ACCA Pakistan, hosted a Tax Clinic at its premises to offer complimentary tax assistance to its members.

This marks a significant milestone as LCCI becomes the first chamber in Pakistan and Asia to establish such a facility in collaboration with ACCA Pakistan.

Members of LCCI now have the opportunity to seek guidance from seasoned tax professionals on a range of taxation issues. Umer Zaheer Meer, Managing Partner of Millennium Law & Corporate Company, provided consultation to LCCI members on matters including refunds, notices, audits, and other tax-related concerns, addressing their queries effectively.

The President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashif Anwar, graced the Tax Clinic with his presence and elucidated the objectives of this innovative initiative. The LCCI-ACCA Tax Clinic will offer complimentary tax consultation services to LCCI members every Thursday from 2 to 4 pm.

During the clinic session, emphasis was placed on the importance of thorough documentation for businesses, which plays a vital role in audits and other tax-related proceedings. This initiative underscores the commitment of LCCI and ACCA Pakistan to support businesses by providing them with valuable resources and guidance in navigating the complexities of taxation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI ACCA

Comments

200 characters

LCCI in partnership with ACCA hosts ‘Tax Clinic’

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

PTI-backed independents, JI & GDA MPAs-elect boycott Sindh PA proceedings: MQM-P, PPP MPAs-elect take oath

‘No mention of certain words of Article 20’: SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea seeking review of order tomorrow

2.27m cellphones made/assembled locally in Jan

NA: ECP assigns non-Muslim seats

Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

Read more stories