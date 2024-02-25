LCCI in partnership with ACCA hosts ‘Tax Clinic’

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking initiative, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in partnership with ACCA Pakistan, hosted a Tax Clinic at its premises to offer complimentary tax assistance to its members.

This marks a significant milestone as LCCI becomes the first chamber in Pakistan and Asia to establish such a facility in collaboration with ACCA Pakistan.

Members of LCCI now have the opportunity to seek guidance from seasoned tax professionals on a range of taxation issues. Umer Zaheer Meer, Managing Partner of Millennium Law & Corporate Company, provided consultation to LCCI members on matters including refunds, notices, audits, and other tax-related concerns, addressing their queries effectively.

The President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashif Anwar, graced the Tax Clinic with his presence and elucidated the objectives of this innovative initiative. The LCCI-ACCA Tax Clinic will offer complimentary tax consultation services to LCCI members every Thursday from 2 to 4 pm.

During the clinic session, emphasis was placed on the importance of thorough documentation for businesses, which plays a vital role in audits and other tax-related proceedings. This initiative underscores the commitment of LCCI and ACCA Pakistan to support businesses by providing them with valuable resources and guidance in navigating the complexities of taxation.

