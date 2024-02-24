IK says he’s written letter

ISLAMABAD: The jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday confirmed that he wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), demanding to hold an audit of the election results before approving any new loan for Pakistan.

“The letter has been written to the IMF and will be dispatched today (Friday). If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it,” Khan told the media during a hearing of the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust scam reference at Adiala Jail.

However, Barrister Ali Zafar, who has been nominated by Imran Khan to contest intra-party elections of the party set to be held on March 03 as new PTI chairman, told Business Recorder that “as far I know, no letter has yet been written to IMF”.

He declined to comment when asked about party’s chairman Imran Khan’s conversation with journalists in Adiala jail, in which he had confirmed that he had written the letter to IMF which will be sent today (Friday)”.

During his talk with journalists in Adiala jail, Imran Khan warned that the loan would lead to more poverty, adding that till there is investment in the country loans of the country will keep on increasing.

“First political stability should be brought to Pakistan,” he said Khan. He added: “All the institutions including courts, NAB (…) everything was destroyed to select Nawaz Sharif. I was made zero for Nawaz Sharif then rigging was done in elections,” Khan maintained.

Talking about former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha’s rigging allegations and their withdrawal, he claimed: “The Commissioner was picked up and assaulted; now his ‘software’ has been updated.”

Shortly before PTI founding chairman Imran Khan revealed having written a letter to the IMF on Friday, Barrister Ali Zafar said that the country should continue to engage with the IMF. He said that the engagement with the IMF should continue to “ensure financial discipline, good governance, and economic stability which is critical for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan”.

In his statement, Barrister Zafar said that Pakistan will always remain a top priority for the party, adding “PTI will endorse all the initiatives that align with the benefit of the country and in national interest”.

He maintained that the PTI remained steadfast in its struggle for democracy and will continue to raise its voice at all forums and expect the international community’s support.

Zafar, speaking to the media outside Adiala jail later in the day, said the PTI founder has maintained that the IMF programme should continue for the country.

He further quoted Imran by saying that the party supremo has said that the need is to better the economy.

“The PTI founder has said that there is a need for political and economic stability and we will raise our voice for democracy on every forum possible,” Zafar said quoting Imran.

Also addressing the media outside Adiala jail following his meeting with Imran Khan, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Khan reiterated the party’s intention to write a letter to the IMF, “reinforcing commitment to the welfare of the nation”.

He stressed the PTI’s “unwavering commitment to not taking any step that would go against the state and democracy”. The letter to the IMF, he assured, would be presented promptly, “underscoring the party’s dedication to the well-being of Pakistan”.

During this interaction, Barrister Gohar criticised the current caretaker setup and asserted that it failed to oversee fair and just elections.

In the course of the media briefing, he mentioned the request made for the protection of Commissioner Rawalpindi and his family to the judiciary. “The absence of this safeguard,” he claimed, “is what led to a change in the commissioner’s earlier statement”. Touching upon electoral matters, the PTI chairman clarified that Form 45 were accurate, deeming Form 47 as fraudulent.

However, the PTI leader, looking ahead of the current situation, conveyed that the PTI will be a part of parliament.

Besides, Gohar highlighted that collective efforts were being made to enhance the country’s economy, legal framework, and democratic processes.

