Murad Ali Shah nominated for Sindh CM’s slot

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a party meeting held on Friday has nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah for the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Speaking at a parliamentary party meeting here, Bilawal said that Ovais Shah has been nominated by the PPP for the Speaker and Naveed Anthony for the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

He said that the competition in performance would be with the federal and other provincial governments.

Talking to the party’s parliamentary members he said that the opposition members should be engaged with the PPP and the legitimate demands of the opposition should be heard, there should be a working relationship with the political stakeholders of the province.

During his speech to party members, Bilawal thanked the people of Sindh for their steadfast support, highlighting that the electoral triumph wasn’t solely for the PPP but a reflection of the trust placed in them by the province’s citizens.

