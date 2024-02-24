AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-24

Murad Ali Shah nominated for Sindh CM’s slot

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a party meeting held on Friday has nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah for the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Speaking at a parliamentary party meeting here, Bilawal said that Ovais Shah has been nominated by the PPP for the Speaker and Naveed Anthony for the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

He said that the competition in performance would be with the federal and other provincial governments.

Talking to the party’s parliamentary members he said that the opposition members should be engaged with the PPP and the legitimate demands of the opposition should be heard, there should be a working relationship with the political stakeholders of the province.

During his speech to party members, Bilawal thanked the people of Sindh for their steadfast support, highlighting that the electoral triumph wasn’t solely for the PPP but a reflection of the trust placed in them by the province’s citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Sindh CM slot

Comments

200 characters

Murad Ali Shah nominated for Sindh CM’s slot

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories