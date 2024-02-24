Gold prices fall, silver’s steady

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday posted a noticeable fall on the local market, but silver was steady, traders said. After over a week of uptrend, gold lost Rs1200 and Rs1029 to reach Rs214100 per tola and Rs183556 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2040 per ounce, which the local market adds with an additional $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver continued to stay firm at Rs2570 per tola and Rs2203.36 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.72 per ounce, traders said.

