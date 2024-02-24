AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-24

AI-led rally on Wall Street loses steam, Nvidia pares gains

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes lost momentum on Friday following a dizzying rally fueled by euphoria around artificial intelligence that briefly vaulted Nvidia to over $2 trillion in market valuation for the first time.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Thursday after Nvidia’s blowout forecast that boosted investor confidence in the potential for AI.

The same day, the company added $277 billion in stock market value, Wall Street’s largest one-day gain in history as shares rallied.

After a sharp advance, shares of the chip designer shuttled between gains and losses after the first hour of trading on Friday, and were last up 1.2%.

Meanwhile, other Big Tech and growth stocks, which had been swept up in the previous session’s AI frenzy lost ground, with Apple, Alphabet and Tesla falling between 0.4% and 1.4%.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, another beneficiary of the AI rally, dropped 13.5% after the server component maker priced its convertible notes.

The declines dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 0.19%, at 16,011.74 by 11:39 a.m. ET. The index was, however, close to its all-time high hit in November 2021.

“This is much more of puts and takes of what’s been a very solid week and folks thinking about how they want to be positioned going out over the weekend,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

That said, Hogan noted a bright outlook for Nvidia and AI-related stocks going ahead.

“We are certainly continuing to get new evidence that artificial intelligence is going to drive a lot of excitement in equity markets. Clearly they (Nvidia) have more runway in front of them.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 128.80 points, or 0.33%, at 39,197.91, the S&P 500 was up 5.44 points, or 0.11%, at 5,093.08.

All the three major indexes were set for weekly gains after turbulence in the prior week when hotter-than-expected inflation data dampened expectations of early interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.

Traders firmed up bets against any US interest-rate cuts before June after Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he was in “no rush” to lower rates.

Among other stocks, Carvana surged 31.4% on reporting its first-ever annual profit, helped by its pact with bondholders to cut its outstanding debt by $1 billion.

Warner Bros Discovery shed 11.3% on reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, as the media conglomerate battled the fallout of the twin Hollywood strikes on content generation.

Jack Dorsey-led Block jumped 17.0% after the payments firm forecast adjusted core earnings for the current quarter above Wall Street estimates, betting on consumer resilience.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 89 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 85 new highs and 109 new lows.

Wall Street Dow Jones Industrial Average US stock market S&P 500 index

Comments

200 characters

AI-led rally on Wall Street loses steam, Nvidia pares gains

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories