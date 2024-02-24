Rains, snow and winds likely from 25th till 27th

KARACHI: Fresh weather system is likely to grip the country with rains, snow, winds and thunderstorms from the night of February 25 till February 27, the Met Office forecast on Friday.

Parts of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are likely to see the rainy-snowy weather but southern Sindh may receive only gusty winds over the period.

Across Balochistan including Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Sibbi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu are expected to experience the new weather with snow over its mountains.

Besides, snow over high ridges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, intermittent rains and winds may also batter Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu and Waziristan over the period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, from Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, and Ghanche to Shigar and from Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber to Mirpur in Kashmir, the intermittent spells are all expected to strike.

Light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on February 26 and 27 with an isolated hailstorm.

Cloudy weather with gusty winds is expected in southern parts of the province on February 25 and February 26.

Snowfall in northern Balochistan may disrupt road traffic and downpour is likely to trigger flash floods in watercourses and streams in Gwader, Ketch, Panjgur and Awaran Districts on February 26, the Met warned.

Roads may also get clogged for transportation in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli because of the snowfall from the evening of February 26 till February 27.

There is also a possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the rainy-snowy weather.

It altered the public to the possible damage to the loose structures from wind-thunderstorm, urging the growers and tourists to stay extra cautious over the period. "All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period," the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024