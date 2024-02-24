Punjab govt formation phase starts: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the government formation phase has started and it is hoped that the newly-elected government will bring more improvement and stability in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to caretaker provincial minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad who paid a farewell call to the Governor on Friday. During the meeting, the provincial minister briefed the Governor in detail about the measures he took to improve the performance of the departments of local government, transport, livestock and mines.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said political stability was indispensable for economic stability in the country, adding that all political parties should play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country and the nation while keeping their interest aside. He commended the caretaker Punjab government for taking steps for the welfare of the people under the leadership of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a short period.

The provincial minister said that he did not take privileges as a caretaker provincial minister.

He added that he and the caretaker Punjab Cabinet tried hard to serve the people in a short period and bring improvements in the system. “As a provincial minister, I made various reforms in my respective departments, which increased its revenue.

An online system of birth and death certificates was being developed in collaboration with NADRA and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), which was in the final stages. This system would facilitate the people in getting birth and death certificates at their doorsteps,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024