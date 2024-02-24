AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-24

Punjab govt formation phase starts: Governor

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the government formation phase has started and it is hoped that the newly-elected government will bring more improvement and stability in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to caretaker provincial minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad who paid a farewell call to the Governor on Friday. During the meeting, the provincial minister briefed the Governor in detail about the measures he took to improve the performance of the departments of local government, transport, livestock and mines.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said political stability was indispensable for economic stability in the country, adding that all political parties should play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country and the nation while keeping their interest aside. He commended the caretaker Punjab government for taking steps for the welfare of the people under the leadership of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a short period.

The provincial minister said that he did not take privileges as a caretaker provincial minister.

He added that he and the caretaker Punjab Cabinet tried hard to serve the people in a short period and bring improvements in the system. “As a provincial minister, I made various reforms in my respective departments, which increased its revenue.

An online system of birth and death certificates was being developed in collaboration with NADRA and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), which was in the final stages. This system would facilitate the people in getting birth and death certificates at their doorsteps,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab govt Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt formation phase starts: Governor

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories