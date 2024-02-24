AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-24

Leaders urged to form national govt

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail, Chairman UBG Sindh Zone and Former Senior Vice President FPCCI Khalid Tawab and Leader of Petroleum and CNG Industry, UBG Core Committee, member International Director Lions Club, FPCCI Standing Committee on Energy convener Malik Khuda Bakhsh urged the leaders of the country political parties to form a national government soon and strengthen the country economy by ending political differences.

They strongly condemned the threats of writing a letter to the IMF to stop the provision of aid to Pakistan by the leadership of PTI and said that the country interests should not be subjected to political differences and all political parties should end their differences and Pakistan should be the first, focus on strengthening the economy.

UBG leaders said that inviting the IMF to take action against Pakistan is tantamount to anti-nationalism.

Zubair Tufail said that Pakistan is already suffering from economic problems and no such step should be taken at this stage which will affect the entire nation. He said that the new government can improve the situation by focusing on economic reforms, textile, IT and agricultural sector.

Khalid Tawab said that the economic agenda should be the priority for all the political parties of the country and whatever political differences there are, they should go to the assembly, it should be resolved.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that Pakistan is already suffering from the worst situation and in these circumstances the PTI leadership statement of writing a letter to the IMF will cause more problems for Pakistan. Instead of writing a letter to the IMF, the leadership should give a roadmap for economic recovery.

