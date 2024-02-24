Attock Refinery, EPA launch Spring Plantation Drive

ISLAMABAD: Attock Refinery Limited in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi, Punjab launched Spring Plantation Drive-2024 at ARL’s Nature Reserve at Shahpur, said a press release.

The primary objective of this event was to raise awareness about deforestation and various ecological concerns linked with it.

The chief guest, Deputy Director EPA Rawalpindi inaugurated the plantation drive. Officials from EPA Rawalpindi, Punjab and ARL’s Management participated in the event.

This is a step forward of ARL’s commitment regarding environmental protection and biodiversity. Ten to twelve thousand healthy plant saplings are being planted by ARL each year. Representatives of EPA appreciated the ARL’s endeavours and have assured their full support for such activities.

