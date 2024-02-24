AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-02-24

The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Murtaza Mandviwalla Chairman, Pakistan-Japan Business Forum

Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

It gives me great pleasure to felicitate and express my heartfelt greetings to His Majesty, the Emperor Naruhito on his 64th birthday and to the people of Japan who have nurtured with care the long tradition of monarchy.

There is a natural love and goodwill between the people of Pakistan and Japan, and they have stood by each other in testing times. The two friendly countries share many family and social values. Pakistan and Japan enjoy a historical friendship. It is a resilient relationship grounded by mutual trust, dignity, and respect.

Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1952, Japan has remained an important partner in the development and progress of Pakistan. Japanese socio economic and infrastructure projects in Pakistan have been of immense contribution in improving the quality of life of the citizens.

We hope to continue to build upon this important legacy. Pakistan Japan Business Forum which was formed in 2001 with active patronage of the Ambassador of Japan and the Consul General of Japan and is actively working to live up to its vision to facilitate, encourage, promote business and friendly relationship between the industrial and business communities of Pakistan & Japan.

Activities planned by PJBF concentrate on being the bridge between the business communities of the two friendly countries to ensure improvement of trade and investments.

The Joint Dialogue between the two governments in which PJBF is invited to participate and which alternatively takes place in Pakistan and in Japan is to take place this year in Tokyo.

PJBF is looking forward to it when members of the business communities from both countries meet and interact with each other as also with the decision makers of both governments. I pray for their Majesties long life and greater friendship between the people of the two countries.

LONG LIVE PAKISTAN JAPAN

FRIENDSHIP!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Murtaza Mandviwalla

Comments

200 characters

The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Murtaza Mandviwalla Chairman, Pakistan-Japan Business Forum

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories