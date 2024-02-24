The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Murtaza Mandviwalla Chairman, Pakistan-Japan Business Forum

It gives me great pleasure to felicitate and express my heartfelt greetings to His Majesty, the Emperor Naruhito on his 64th birthday and to the people of Japan who have nurtured with care the long tradition of monarchy.

There is a natural love and goodwill between the people of Pakistan and Japan, and they have stood by each other in testing times. The two friendly countries share many family and social values. Pakistan and Japan enjoy a historical friendship. It is a resilient relationship grounded by mutual trust, dignity, and respect.

Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1952, Japan has remained an important partner in the development and progress of Pakistan. Japanese socio economic and infrastructure projects in Pakistan have been of immense contribution in improving the quality of life of the citizens.

We hope to continue to build upon this important legacy. Pakistan Japan Business Forum which was formed in 2001 with active patronage of the Ambassador of Japan and the Consul General of Japan and is actively working to live up to its vision to facilitate, encourage, promote business and friendly relationship between the industrial and business communities of Pakistan & Japan.

Activities planned by PJBF concentrate on being the bridge between the business communities of the two friendly countries to ensure improvement of trade and investments.

The Joint Dialogue between the two governments in which PJBF is invited to participate and which alternatively takes place in Pakistan and in Japan is to take place this year in Tokyo.

PJBF is looking forward to it when members of the business communities from both countries meet and interact with each other as also with the decision makers of both governments. I pray for their Majesties long life and greater friendship between the people of the two countries.

LONG LIVE PAKISTAN JAPAN

FRIENDSHIP!

