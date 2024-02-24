AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 94.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,976 Increased By 345.9 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Akira Terakawa, Chairman of the Japan-Pakistan, Business Co-operation Committee (JPBCC)

Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

Since the JPBCC’s establishment in 1984, we have been promoting bilateral business ties, trade, investment and economic activities. 2022 was the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

The JPBCC held the ninth Japan-Pakistan Private Sector Business Dialogue in Islamabad together with the Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) in September 2022. We also attended a Government Business Dialogue organized by the governments of Japan and Pakistan as representatives of the Japanese business community. We paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Prime Minister Sharif to report the results of the discussion.

Last August, we held the Pakistan Investment Seminar with the Board of Investment (BOI) of Pakistan and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). It was our great pleasure to welcome H.E. Mr. Chaudhry, Federal Minister of BOI and Mr. Murtaza, the chairman of PJBF. More than one hundred Japanese companies participated in this seminar. We hope to further reinforce economic ties between Japan and Pakistan by bringing together the strengths of the public and private sectors.

As the international situation has recently become increasingly severe, we believe it is Akira Terakawa very important to maintain strong bilateral relations. Pakistan has a population of over 240 million people. Those under the age of 25 account for approximately 60% of the total population, and there are many English-speaking human resources. So we believe that Pakistan’s potential is extremely high.

As such, I believe that Pakistan will achieve further economic development thanks to its demographic dividend and such promising industrial sectors as automobiles, textiles, and information technology. Consequently, I am convinced that more and more Japanese companies will choose to enter the Pakistan market in the near future.

Akira Terakawa

