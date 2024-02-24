WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 23, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Feb-24 21-Feb-24 20-Feb-24 16-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104672 0.104923 0.104786
Euro 0.816087 0.815062 0.8148 0.812828
Japanese yen 0.00500346 0.0050254 0.005018 0.0050273
U.K. pound 0.954221 0.951321 0.949557 0.951155
U.S. dollar 0.75257 0.754059 0.754305 0.754855
Algerian dinar 0.00560378 0.0056126 0.0056148 0.0056177
Australian dollar 0.493611 0.495266 0.492637 0.492014
Botswana pula 0.0550129 0.0551217 0.0549888 0.0550289
Brazilian real 0.152962 0.152687 0.151714
Brunei dollar 0.560115 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356
Canadian dollar 0.558066 0.558 0.559815
Chilean peso 0.00077783 0.0007825 0.0007807 0.0007847
Czech koruna 0.0322245 0.0321149 0.0320558 0.0319232
Danish krone 0.109338 0.109307 0.109037
Indian rupee 0.00907542 0.0090976 0.0090913 0.0090905
Israeli New Shekel 0.206636 0.204963 0.20632 0.209159
Korean won 0.00056372 0.0005636 0.0005655 0.0005662
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44659 2.45143 2.45063
Malaysian ringgit 0.157031 0.157358 0.157409 0.157936
Mauritian rupee 0.0164067 0.0164737 0.0164683
Mexican peso 0.0441996 0.0442517 0.0442466
New Zealand dollar 0.466368 0.465254 0.462955 0.460084
Norwegian krone 0.0719097 0.0719311 0.0715801
Omani rial 1.95727 1.96114 1.96178
Peruvian sol 0.199013 0.19971 0.197296
Philippine peso 0.0134473 0.0134683 0.0134796
Polish zloty 0.189069 0.188675 0.188605 0.187193
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.0081138 0.0081574 0.008168 0.0081563
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200685 0.201082 0.201148
Singapore dollar 0.560115 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356
South African rand 0.0399157 0.0399233 0.0395585 0.0399707
Swedish krona 0.0727245 0.0726299 0.0721521
Swiss franc 0.857239 0.856593 0.855658 0.857303
Thai baht 0.0209694 0.0209414 0.0208631 0.0209037
Trinidadian dollar 0.111547 0.1116 0.111956
U.A.E. dirham 0.20492 0.205326 0.205393
Uruguayan peso 0.0192869 0.0193139 0.0192875
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
