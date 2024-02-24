WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 23, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Feb-24 21-Feb-24 20-Feb-24 16-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104672 0.104923 0.104786 Euro 0.816087 0.815062 0.8148 0.812828 Japanese yen 0.00500346 0.0050254 0.005018 0.0050273 U.K. pound 0.954221 0.951321 0.949557 0.951155 U.S. dollar 0.75257 0.754059 0.754305 0.754855 Algerian dinar 0.00560378 0.0056126 0.0056148 0.0056177 Australian dollar 0.493611 0.495266 0.492637 0.492014 Botswana pula 0.0550129 0.0551217 0.0549888 0.0550289 Brazilian real 0.152962 0.152687 0.151714 Brunei dollar 0.560115 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356 Canadian dollar 0.558066 0.558 0.559815 Chilean peso 0.00077783 0.0007825 0.0007807 0.0007847 Czech koruna 0.0322245 0.0321149 0.0320558 0.0319232 Danish krone 0.109338 0.109307 0.109037 Indian rupee 0.00907542 0.0090976 0.0090913 0.0090905 Israeli New Shekel 0.206636 0.204963 0.20632 0.209159 Korean won 0.00056372 0.0005636 0.0005655 0.0005662 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44659 2.45143 2.45063 Malaysian ringgit 0.157031 0.157358 0.157409 0.157936 Mauritian rupee 0.0164067 0.0164737 0.0164683 Mexican peso 0.0441996 0.0442517 0.0442466 New Zealand dollar 0.466368 0.465254 0.462955 0.460084 Norwegian krone 0.0719097 0.0719311 0.0715801 Omani rial 1.95727 1.96114 1.96178 Peruvian sol 0.199013 0.19971 0.197296 Philippine peso 0.0134473 0.0134683 0.0134796 Polish zloty 0.189069 0.188675 0.188605 0.187193 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.0081138 0.0081574 0.008168 0.0081563 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200685 0.201082 0.201148 Singapore dollar 0.560115 0.561474 0.560238 0.560356 South African rand 0.0399157 0.0399233 0.0395585 0.0399707 Swedish krona 0.0727245 0.0726299 0.0721521 Swiss franc 0.857239 0.856593 0.855658 0.857303 Thai baht 0.0209694 0.0209414 0.0208631 0.0209037 Trinidadian dollar 0.111547 0.1116 0.111956 U.A.E. dirham 0.20492 0.205326 0.205393 Uruguayan peso 0.0192869 0.0193139 0.0192875 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

