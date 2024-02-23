AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
World

Biden to host Italian PM Meloni at W.House on March 1

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2024 10:50pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House next week for talks focused on Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and relations with China, his spokeswoman said Friday.

The March 1 meeting between the veteran Democrat and the far-right Italian leader will "reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"They will discuss shared approaches to address global challenges, including their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine as it confronts Russia's aggression" as well as delivering needed aid to the people of Gaza, the statement said.

Putin to pay ‘steeper price’ with fresh sanctions: Biden

Also on the agenda are "developments in North Africa, and close transatlantic coordination regarding the People's Republic of China," the White House said.

Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Biden hosted Meloni last July, and the meeting was warm.

But prior to that, the 81-year-old US president had publicly expressed concern in the fall of 2022 when Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party took power in Rome.

Italy has emerged as a staunch European ally for Washington in backing Kyiv, despite the presence in Meloni's government of figures like deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, once an outspoken admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States wants to ensure that Italy does not get too close to China.

In December, Italy backed out of Beijing's controversial Belt and Road infrastructure project, four years after it became the only G7 nation to sign up.

