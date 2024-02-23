AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
Al Baraka Bank, Habib University begin ‘tree- plantation drive’

Press Release Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited begins its Tree Plantation Drive 2024 in collaboration with Habib University, Karachi.

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited initiates its ‘Tree Plantation Drive 2024’, with the aim of protecting the environment and combating climate change and its impact in Pakistan. In line with the flagship initiative of “One Tree Per Staff Every Year”.

The Plantation ceremony was held at the Habib University, Urban Forest in Karachi on February 20. On Behalf of Al Baraka, it was led by Dr Jehad El-Nakla, Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with Azhar Hamid, Independent Director, and Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Bank. Joining from Habib University were Rafiq M Habib, Chancellor and Wasif Rizvi, President.

At the event, a considerable number of plants were planted, symbolizing commitment of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited to the national objective of sustainable development as the Bank continues to play its part in instilling Environmental Social Governance (ESG) practices in Pakistan.

