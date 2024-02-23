AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
Bank Alfalah, Zindagi Trust begin ‘Digital Arts’ programme

Press Release Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah and Zindagi Trust, a pioneering non-profit organisation committed to transforming the landscape of education in Pakistan, are pleased to announce the initiation of the Digital Arts and Financial Literacy Programme at Zindagi Trust schools.

This initiative is pivotal in Bank Alfalah’s dedication to fostering educational innovation and digitisation in Pakistan. Bank Alfalah will be funding PKR 14.84 million over a span of two years to facilitate the establishment of a digital art lab and enhance their curriculum empowering young girls on their path to financial independence at an early age.

The programme aims to evolve the educational landscape by integrating digital arts and essential financial literacy into the curriculum, offering girls professional opportunities in the digital world. The collaboration is set to benefit around 2,000 female students at Zindagi Trust’s adopted schools in one academic year.

This will open doors for girls to develop valuable skills that are increasingly in demand increasing their access to professional opportunities in the long term. The girls will be better equipped to pursue rewarding careers and achieve financial independence in the future.

Zindagi Trust, recognised for its innovative educational approaches, is breaking new ground by integrating Digital Arts and Financial Literacy into their adopted schools.

This Digital Arts and Financial Literacy Program aspires to endow students with indispensable skills requisite for navigating the contemporary world, amalgamating artistic expression with financial acumen to nurture well-rounded individuals.

Upon the successful implementation of this initiative within Zindagi Trust’s adopted schools and will be advocating for its expansion and endeavouring to formulate a curriculum tailored for public schools in Sindh, and eventually throughout Pakistan.

