Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday inched up on the local market but silver was firm, traders said. Gold was traded for Rs215300 per tola and Rs184585 per 10 grams after a slight increase of Rs100 and Rs85, respectively.

On the world market, gold deals were closed at $2051 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion business.

Silver was unmoved at Rs2570 per tola and Rs2203.86 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.15 per ounce, traders said.

