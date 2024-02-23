3rd edition of DALFA cattle show inaugurated

KARACHI: The third edition of the annual DALFA Cattle Show, aimed at promoting Pakistan’s dairy, livestock, and agriculture sectors, was inaugurated at the Karachi Expo Centre. The four-day event is being held from February 22-25.

The inauguration ceremony on Thursday was attended by leading figures from the business, agriculture, and livestock sectors, as well as, government representatives.

Organised jointly by Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) and the Dairy & Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA), the Cattle Show is being held in collaboration with the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund.

