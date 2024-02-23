Punjab CM announces Rs30m for PITB team

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced Rs30 million for the entire Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) team for showing outstanding performance in the last 13 months.

He made the announcement while addressing an appreciation certificate distribution ceremony held on Thursday; PITB Chairman Faisal Yusuf, Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir, the Planning and Development Board Chairman, the Punjab Information Secretary and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, the caretaker Chief Minister congratulated the PITB Chairman and his entire team for showing excellent performance and taking several measures to facilitate the people; “in 13 months, the PITB has delivered beyond its potential”. He added that without the PITB, no (IT-related) project of all government departments could have materialised. “The PITB has completed major projects within the timeline and showed sheer commitment towards work, thus making it a completely different institution from traditional government institutions,” he added.

He observed that the people were not interested in hollow statements; they wanted solid measures that would bring positive changes in their lives. “They want the government to work for them and only seek service delivery,” he added.

Highlighting his caretaker government’s achievements in introducing technology in various departments, he said with the support of PITB, they introduced a hospital information management system in hospitals and created software in just two weeks for acquiring online driving licenses.

“When the US Consul General was briefed about the PITB’s projects, she was pleasantly surprised by the PITB’s innovative measures,” he added.

Naqvi noted that the PITB was not a provincial or national level organisation but an international level organisation. He hoped the PITB would win safe city projects from foreign countries. On this occasion, the caretaker Chief Minister distributed appreciation certificates among the officers who had shown outstanding performance in the last 13 months.

