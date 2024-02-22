AIRLINK 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.05%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
DGKC 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 115.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
KOSM 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
PIAA 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.23%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.19%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SEARL 51.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.53%)
SNGP 65.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (5.69%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Palm ends lower on profit taking, lack of fresh buying

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Thursday, weighed down by profit taking, weakness in export performance and absence of fresh buying support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 23 ringgit, or 0.60%, to 3,840 ringgit ($804.53) a metric ton on its closing.

“Palm oil closed lower on profit taking, sighting the weakness in export performance and absence of fresh buying support as the prices are at premium over soft oils,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

Soyoil contract at the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.25%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.24%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.04%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-20 were seen falling by 3.4% to 18.3% from the previous month, cargo surveyors data showed.

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, reverses previous session’s losses

The ringgit was down 0.4% against the dollar, making the edible oil more attractive for holders of foreign currency.

Oil prices rose slightly, holding to gains from the previous session that came amid signs of tighter supply.

Palm oil remains neutral in a range of 3,815 ringgit to 3,891 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

