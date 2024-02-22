Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

A session of the Punjab Assembly will be held at 10am on Friday, Aaj News reported.

In a notification issued today, the Governor House said that Governor Balighur Rehman has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday at the provincial assembly’s chambers.

The Punjab Assembly will be the first house convening its opening session since the general elections were held. The assembly will witness the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members, who will be administered oath by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly met with Maryam Nawaz in the chair on Wednesday and deliberated upon issues concerning the formation of a new provincial government. Maryam is PML-N’s nominee for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister.

The names of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker in the Punjab Assembly were considered and the names of Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Khawaja Salman Rafique were deliberated upon.