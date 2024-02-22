AIRLINK 58.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
DGKC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.79%)
FFBL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 114.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
OGDC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
PAEL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PIAA 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 104.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
PRL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.89%)
SNGP 65.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
SSGC 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
TRG 74.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.12%)
UNITY 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,296 Increased By 10.4 (0.16%)
BR30 21,566 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.1%)
KSE100 61,643 Increased By 84 (0.14%)
KSE30 20,720 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks jump with AI shares leading on Nvidia forecast; HK shares flat

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 10:08am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks rose on Thursday, led by artificial intelligence (AI) shares after US chipmaker Nvidia’s better-than-expected revenue forecast. Hong Kong shares were roughly flat.

China stocks extend rally on market rescue measures

  • China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%. ** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%.

  • China’s AI stocks surged nearly 4% before entering the midday break up around 2.4%, after Nvidia on Wednesday forecast a roughly threefold surge in quarterly revenue, beating expectations.

  • Cambricon Technologies, one of China’s top AI-related chipmakers, jumped more than 10%.

  • Coal and energy shares also rose, with PetroChina up 3%.

  • Morgan Stanley equity strategists said in a note that the state-owned enterprises reform theme recently gained investors’ attention as top-down policy focus seems to have returned.

  • China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings surged more than 20% after a consortium led by state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm has revived a take-private bid for the company.

  • Despite stock market performance improving on a raft of market rescue measures, investor sentiment can still be fragile without a material pickup in economic activities.

  • “Offshore investors in general remain cautious. They believe the recent rebound is mainly driven by short-covering and bearishness ahead of the Lunar New Year,” said analysts at UBS, adding that the property downturn and deflation remain major concerns.

  • Meanwhile, Chinese hedge fund managers are scrambling to soothe investors after a rout in small-value stocks, even as regulators step up scrutiny of major market players’ activities as they try to revive the country’s ailing stock markets.

