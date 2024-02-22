AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Feb 22, 2024
2024-02-22

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) for probing into the ongoing malicious campaign on social media against government officials, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

An official said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing’s additional director general will head the JIT.

The JIT will comprise Grade-19 officers of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan Telecommuni-cation Authority (PTA), and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), he said.

ECP strongly denies allegations

He said that the JIT will be tasked with probing different aspects of the nefarious activities, including the dissemination of false information on social media platforms, the printing of fake ballot papers, and propaganda aimed at influencing public sentiment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections elections JIT ECP Joint Investigation Team government officials caretaker government General Elections 2024 General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

