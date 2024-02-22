JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

ISLAMABAD: The government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) for probing into the ongoing malicious campaign on social media against government officials, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

An official said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing’s additional director general will head the JIT.

The JIT will comprise Grade-19 officers of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan Telecommuni-cation Authority (PTA), and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), he said.

ECP strongly denies allegations

He said that the JIT will be tasked with probing different aspects of the nefarious activities, including the dissemination of false information on social media platforms, the printing of fake ballot papers, and propaganda aimed at influencing public sentiment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024