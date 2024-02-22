AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Feb 22, 2024
Pakistan

PTI rejects PML(N)-PPP agreement

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday plainly rejected what it called ‘malicious attempts to re-impose the clique of thieves of PDM-2’ on the nation.

The PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the masses rejected the clique of thieves but they are being imposed on people once again to stage a drama of PDM-2 in the country, which is not acceptable.

He warned that the attempts to make the nation a slave by stealing the public mandate would end up in the worst political instability.

He made it clear that the nation had given a clear mandate to PTI to form a government in Centre, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the people had given an overwhelming majority of 180 seats in the National Assembly to PTI as per Form-45.

“It is high time, we need to learn a lesson from history and should respect the public mandate, as Pakistan had to go through a tragedy like the fall of Dhaka as a result of daylight poll fraud,” he added.

He recalled that the heirs of those who dismembered Pakistan were again active to facilitate efforts to trample on the public mandate.

Hasan continued that those, who were chanting slogans of “give respect to the ballot”, were now trying their level best to get the lion’s share in the booty of the stolen public mandate despite having only 17 seats in the National Assembly.

He lamented that these public rejected PDM-2 group had the support of the disgusting elements that orchestrated the regime change conspiracy, as well as, what he called ‘most dishonest CEC in history’.

However, he made it clear that the people of Pakistan would not accept any attempt to make a mockery of the constitution and democracy and daylight robbery of their votes. He vowed that PTI would resist all attempts to steal the public mandate in a benefiting manner.

He demanded that the state decision-makers should be mindful of the situation and release the results as per Form 45 and let PTI form the government instead of bulldozing the people’s mandate in the centre and Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024



