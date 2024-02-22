Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has put a bar on ministries/divisions on hiring of consultants without seeking clearance from their previous government establishments, sources in Cabinet Division told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, the sources said, federal Cabinet in its meeting held on February 1, 2024 considered the matter of engagement of consultants by the federal government and their leaving government, organisation by depositing one month’s pay in the government’s exchequer as sundry item.

According to sources, the Cabinet was informed that consultants engaged by the federal government’s ministries/divisions and other organisations quite frequently left without notice, depositing a month’s salary under the usual terms and conditions of their contracts, leaving their work unfinished and therefore, creating serious problems for the government.

It was further noted that in most cases these consultants left because they had been offered better contracts by other organisations.

To ameliorate this problem, it was proposed that no establishment of the federal government should engage consultants without seeking clearance from the government establishment that they are leaving, and that this matter should be taken up in the Secretaries’ Committee.

