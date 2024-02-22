AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-22

SSGC starts work on Rs5.1bn Kathore-Surjani pipeline project

Press Release Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC performed the groundbreaking of the 24’ dia., 31-km gas pipeline project from Sales Meter Station (SMS) Kathore to SMS Surjani for the supply of gas to the western region.

The project was proposed to mitigate low-pressure problems in the existing 12 inch/20 inch dia. Distribution ACPL lines and to meet the rising demand of SITE Area and HUB Town and to improve the operational efficiency of Distribution system.

The groundbreaking ceremony was performed at the site of the ACPL’s main valve assembly.

The above-mentioned project is being built at a cost of Rs. 5.1 billion and is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by Saeed Rizvi, DMD (Operations), Ghulam Moeen Butt, ASGM (Technical Services), Jamshed Nisar, ASGM (Transmission), Ghulam Ali Mahar, DGM/Incharge (Projects & Construction) and other Company executives, technicians and workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS GAS GAS SSGC SSGC SSGC Gas pipeline project Gas pipeline project Gas pipeline project Imran Maniar Imran Maniar Imran Maniar Kathore Surjani pipeline project

Comments

200 characters

SSGC starts work on Rs5.1bn Kathore-Surjani pipeline project

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories