Exports of Pakistani food items to cross $7bn mark by year-end, says Motiwala

DUBAI: Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala visited Pakistan Pavilion at the ongoing Gulf Food Exhibition, Dubai Trade Centre. Applauding their efforts to help in promoting exports, the Chief Executive interacted with exhibitors during his visit to various stalls showcasing Pakistani products.

“We have specifically focused on enhancing our food and food allied items which is paying dividends in the form of substantial increase in our exports in this sector. Considering the ongoing trends, it is safely projected that our exports of food items will cross $7 billion by the end of this financial year, which is in sharp contrast to about $4 billion annual exports in this sector, previously”, emphasized Motiwala.

The Chief Executive said that enhancing exports of Pakistani products was the way forward to achieve economic prosperity and TDAP is contributing substantially towards this national objective. “It is extremely encouraging to share that there is remarkable increase of 300 to 400 % in the exports of sesame seeds this year. Exports of Pakistani rice will cross $ 3 Billion in comparison to about $ 1.5 Billion formerly”, underlined Motiwala.

During his visit, Motiwala met Chief Organizer of Saudi Food and Jaffar Shubber, Commercial Director Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre who showed keen interest for Pakistani products’ participation in the upcoming Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Exhibition.

