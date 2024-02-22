AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Maryam vows to help usher in prosperity in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly, which met with the PML-N nominee for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the chair, deliberated upon issues concerning the formation of a new provincial government.

The meeting, which was attended by 137 MPAs elected on the ticket of the PML-N, 22 independents who joined the party and 54 PML-N nominees for the 48 women and six minorities reserved seats, expressed full confidence in the leadership of Maryam Nawaz and also expressed resolve to start a new journey in the province, which would provide immediate relief to the masses.

The meeting also finalised a strategy for the Punjab Assembly session. The names of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker in the Punjab Assembly were considered. In this regard, the names of Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Khawaja Salman Rafique were deliberated upon. Maryam Nawaz shared her comprehensive roadmap for the province’s progress and prosperity of the people. She also said that all the decisions will be taken through mutual consultation and collective wisdom, the sources said.

While addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz stressed the historic significance of her nomination as the first woman chief minister of Punjab. She attributed this honour to the women of Pakistan, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation’s development. “I extend this honour to every mother, sister, daughter and girl child of Pakistan,” she said and underscored her commitment to inclusive governance and empowerment.

Expressing gratitude towards party leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, she pledged to draw upon their guidance and experience in steering Punjab towards prosperity. She reiterated her dedication to upholding the party’s principles and serving the people of Punjab with renewed zeal.

With a focus on prioritising development at both governmental and party levels, she highlighted her vision for addressing key areas, such as health, education, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture and information technology, across all 297 constituencies of Punjab.

“Each constituency will be empowered to serve as a model of excellence, ensuring equal attention and resources to every district, union council and division,” she added. She expressed resolve to work for the people with spirit, determination and sincerity.

The sources claimed that the PML-N was hoping that the Punjab Assembly session would be convened within the next 48 hours.

The PML-N in a statement said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would rebuild Punjab. “Through thick and thin, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been the anchor that has held the PML-N steady,” the statement said, adding: “Maryam rebuilt the party and she will rebuild Punjab.”

Earlier, the Australian High Commissioner met Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations between the two countries

The Australian HC congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being nominated as the first woman chief minister of Punjab.

On the other hand, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan opposed the decision to call a session of the Punjab Assembly early, saying that he believed the February 8 elections were controversial.

“The majority of Pakistan was saying the elections were controversial, so do not make the speaker and chief minister elections controversial (as well),” he added.

Khan further said that he would not have much of a role in the first session, as it primarily involved taking the oath from the new members and conducting the elections for the new speaker. “The elected speaker will then conduct elections for the deputy speaker and chief minister,” he said.

