EFS: official explains FBR’s planned approach to textile value chain

LAHORE: In a recent interaction with members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector Customs, Appraisement, Punjab, affirmed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is actively pursuing the extension of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to encompass the entire textile value chain. He disclosed the formation of a committee comprising stakeholders dedicated to this objective.

The session, which took place on Wednesday, addressed various export-related issues alongside Customs procedures. Accompanying Sadiq were Azmat Tahira, Collector Customs (Appraisement-East) Lahore, Nazia Saleem, Additional Collector Customs, and Irum Sohail, Additional Collector Customs.

During the meeting, Chairman Aptma North, Kamran Arshad, along with senior members Anjum Zafar and Faisal Pervez, alongside Secretary General Aptma Raza Baqir, welcomed the initiative.

Assuring Aptma of the removal of obstacles within EFS and other Customs processes, Sadiq emphasised the commitment to easing export processes to enhance focus on boosting exports. He underscored the significance of exports, particularly within the textile industry, pledging comprehensive support towards its promotion.

Arshad highlighted the need for immediate inclusion of unconsumed raw materials from previous schemes into the EFS system. He also addressed pending audits, emphasising their resolution to expedite the release of PDCs/Guarantees, a matter impacting exporters financially.

Additionally, Arshad flagged the issue of pending CRFs, hindering EFS’s smooth operation, and stressed the necessity to rectify the erroneous deduction of taxes and duties.

Proposals were put forth for the automatic issuance of IORs and Analysis certificates based on Textile Notes ratios, alongside the integration of consignments of indirect exporters into the system to prevent audit/reconciliation complications.

Arshad called for the discontinuation of manual document submissions, advocating for a fully automated process to minimize delays and costs.

Addressing concerns regarding Valuation Rulings’ application and the alignment of PSW ID expiration with EFS duration, Arshad emphasised the need for corrective measures.

Secretary General Aptma, Raza Baqir, expressed gratitude to the visiting Collector Customs for the engagement and dialogue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024